Sudan’s situation needs support

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, it was reported in the newspaper that South Sudanese who are living in Khartoum were worrying about the current situation. The report further said many South Sudanese were tortured and beaten by the nationals. The reason for beating them was not clear according to the information published in the newspaper.

The violence done to them has given them fear, especially women. It was not their false to go to Khartoum as they were looking for safety during those years of conflict in the country. Now the situation has changed, they should think of coming home with the support of the government. We cannot leave our people to suffer and die since they went for safety.

The situation has worsened because of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Thus, African leaders should support the Sudan government in bringing peace to the country. Since the fall of the Omer Hassan Al Bashir regime, there has been no peace in Sudan. They cannot watch for Sudanese people suffering for a long time. We know how hard the violence has impacted the country during the time of protest since it started last year.

Nevertheless, President SalvaKiirMayardit had resolved the issue last year, so he has to continue persuading the Sudanese people to accept total peace. I know South Sudan is not yet in total peace but that cannot prevent President Kiir to have peace talks with them. They should decide on who will lead them as they want a democratic way of leadership in the country.

Long protests cannot help people to grow; instead, they would make more destruction in the country which cannot be recovered within a short period of time. According to Al Jazeera Television news, some roads were closed down in other areas in Khartoum; it was difficult for citizens to move from one place to another. The worry is that people would experience hunger because traders cannot be able to bring their items to the markets.

On the other hand, the citizens cannot purchase food items in the markets. Collectively, African leaders are to think of bringing peace to Sudan as it is part of the African countries.

May God bless us all.