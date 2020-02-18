jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
News

Sudanese talks extended for three weeks

By:  Kitab A Unango

The ongoing peace talks between Sudan Sovereign Council and Sudanese Revolutionary Front have been extended for three more weeks to enable parties resolve critical pending matters.

The talks started in October last year and were supposed to conclude last Saturday February 15th but there were still some unresolved issues including security arrangements and power sharing and the issue of states and legislative assembly.

Speaking at the extension ceremony yesterday in Juba, Tut Gatluak, and Presidential Security Advisor who heads the mediation team called on the parties to negotiate with trust so as to reach agreement within the extended three weeks. 

“Parties should build trust among themselves so that comprehensive agreement is signed that will include all the parties. But if there is no trust, this will delay the peace process,” Tut said.

Dr. Alhadi Yahaya Idris, Chairperson of Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) expressed hope that an agreement would be reached in the next three weeks.

“I thank the government of Sudan for their efforts to end the conflict in Sudan. I hope we shall reach a comprehensive peace agreement within the extended period,” Dr. Yahaya said.

According to the extension agreement reached yesterday between the parties, the days would be prolonged should the parties fail to resolve all the matters within the stipulated period.

Mohamed Hassan Tahasi, Sudanese Government Spokesperson who doubles as head of negotiation delegation promised that his government was committed to ending the war in Sudan to enable Sudanese to rebuild their livelihood.

“The government as usual is committed to implement all the previous agreement and in this process, we are also committed in accordance with what we all agreed. We shall do what we can to ensure that we reach the agreement within the extended period,” Hassan promised.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit offered to mediate talks between Sudan Interim Government and its opposition groups last year in an attempt to resolve the problems of Darfur, Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile.

