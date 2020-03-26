jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 28th, 2020
HomeNewsSudanese Defense Minister dies in Juba
News

Sudanese Defense Minister dies in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Sudanese Defense Minister Gen. Jamal El Din Omer died yesterday morning in Juba of heart attack, a Sudanese Spokesperson confirmed.

 As a result, the ongoing Sudan Peace talks on security arrangement in Juba between Sudanese opposition groups have been suspended for one week.

Jamal was among the Sudanese delegation participating in the peace talks in Juba between the Sudanese warring parties.

 Addressing the press yesterday, Sudanese Government Delegation Spokesperson to Juba, Mohammed Hassan Ottman Al Taishi said the Minister passed away at 2:30 am on Wednesday morning due to surprised heart attack while he woke up to pray.

“On behalf of the Sudanese government for talks in Juba for Sudanese peace talks, we are sending our condolence message to the people of Sudan, especially Sudan Armed Forces and the entire family for the painful lose,” Mohammed said.

South Sudan Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth said the government was shocked with Jamal’s death describing him as a patriotic and committed individual.

 “His unfortunate passing on is a great loss to the people of Sudan and South Sudan, Gen. Jama1 is a well known soldier, patriot, and committed individual to peace in Sudan,” he said.

He added that the government of South Sudan also passes its sincere condolences and sympathies to the family, relatives and friends of Jamal.  

Makuei said the body of the late shall be accompanied to Sudan for burial by his counterpart, the South Sudanese Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Angelina Teny and Minister of Investment, Dr. Dhieu Mathok who is also a Secretary in the South Sudanese Mediation Team.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Cargo, fuel trucks exempted from border closure

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone The government has assured that essential communities like fuel, food items are exempted from the border closure urging the public not to panic. All points of entry and international borders have been shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that had already killed thousands of people around the globe. The closure came as a preventive measure to combat spread of the virus which was already being reported in some parts of the region  including Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia. Though South Sudan has not confirmed a coronavirus...
News

Bishop Lodu advises citizens to be careful of covid-19

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Catholic Bishop of Yei Diocese Erkolano Lodu Tombe has urged the citizens to observe the order issued by the government regarding Covid-19. He said despite absence of the virus in the country, people need to be careful to avoid being affected with the deadly disease. His Grace Lodu made the statement during his homily on Sunday at Christ the King Cathedral in Yei. Bishop Lodu said people should stop being careless about their personal health as some neighboring countries including Uganda have declared the outbreak. He noted...
error: Content is protected !!