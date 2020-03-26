Sudanese Defense Minister dies in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Sudanese Defense Minister Gen. Jamal El Din Omer died yesterday morning in Juba of heart attack, a Sudanese Spokesperson confirmed.

As a result, the ongoing Sudan Peace talks on security arrangement in Juba between Sudanese opposition groups have been suspended for one week.

Jamal was among the Sudanese delegation participating in the peace talks in Juba between the Sudanese warring parties.

Addressing the press yesterday, Sudanese Government Delegation Spokesperson to Juba, Mohammed Hassan Ottman Al Taishi said the Minister passed away at 2:30 am on Wednesday morning due to surprised heart attack while he woke up to pray.

“On behalf of the Sudanese government for talks in Juba for Sudanese peace talks, we are sending our condolence message to the people of Sudan, especially Sudan Armed Forces and the entire family for the painful lose,” Mohammed said.

South Sudan Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth said the government was shocked with Jamal’s death describing him as a patriotic and committed individual.

“His unfortunate passing on is a great loss to the people of Sudan and South Sudan, Gen. Jama1 is a well known soldier, patriot, and committed individual to peace in Sudan,” he said.

He added that the government of South Sudan also passes its sincere condolences and sympathies to the family, relatives and friends of Jamal.

Makuei said the body of the late shall be accompanied to Sudan for burial by his counterpart, the South Sudanese Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Angelina Teny and Minister of Investment, Dr. Dhieu Mathok who is also a Secretary in the South Sudanese Mediation Team.