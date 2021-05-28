Sudan welcomes committee on Abyei

By James Atem Kuir

Sudan has commended the formation of a high-level committee to negotiate and find amicable solution on the final status of Abyei.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit this week reconstituted the committee headed by Tut Gatluak Manime, presidential Advisor on national Security Affairs, to engage the Sudanese government in reaching the final solution on the status of Abyei.

A week earlier, Arab Misseriya nomads killed 12 people and wounded seven others in Dunguob, some 64 km east of Abyei town.

The Sudanese foreign minister said theborder should not be the source of conflict for the two countries but for integration.

“Borders are the basis for real economic, social and political integration. There must be no conflict over such areas,” Eye radio quoted Mariam al-Sadiq al-Madhdithe Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister as saying:

“We have to address the issue in order to achieve the goal of one people in two countries, and how we can work together,” she added.

The oil-rich border region claimed by Sudan and South Sudanhas remained under UN protection since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Under the terms of the Abyei Protocol of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), the Abyei Area is considered to be part of both the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of the Sudan.