Sudan signs framework agreement to end Darfur conflict

By: Sheila Ponnie

The Sudanese Government and Nine opposition groups have signed framework agreements to resolve the conflict in Darfur region.

The war in Darfur broke out in 2003 when ethnic minority groups took up arms against the Khartoum Government. According to the United Nations, the conflict claimed about 300,000 lives and left over 2.5 million displaced.

“The framework agreement signed over the weekend was to enable the parties to specify issues that need to be addressed,” said Ahmed Mohamed, the Chief Negotiator from the Sudan Revolutionary Front.

“So by signing those framework agreements we believe, will help the parties to move forward quickly in order to address the issues contained in this agreement and also issues relating to the root cause of the conflict in Darfur,” he said.

Mohamed said he was optimistic the negotiation will bring a lasting peace in Darfur.

“We believe that having negotiation on issues of Darfur will bring about a lasting peace in Darfur first and also will help us move fast on the transitional activities that is taking place in Sudan now,” he said.

The framework agreement also identified issues relating to marginalization, exclusion of Darfur people from effective participation at the national level and issues relating to the government wealth sharing and accommodation of all people in Sudan.

He said “that is why the conflict in Darfur and other places started simply because of marginalization that led to social exclusion of people of Darfur and other communities and these social exclusion led to degradation of people from economical chances and development, this again led to wars,” he said.

Mohamed added that the process should be expedited to achieve a lasting peace.