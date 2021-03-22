Sudan ready to cooperate with oil audit-committee

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Petroleum and Gas Commission (NPGC) Audit Committee said Sudan was ready and promised to cooperate in oil environmental auditing.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the Chairperson for the Auditcommittee, Eng. Caesar Oliha Marko said the purpose for going to Khartoum was to makeensure the two countries are aware about the audit that was signed last month based on oil sector.

“We had a very good meeting after we introduced him about the Audit to the Ministry of Mining of Sudan. We all know that most of oil the facilities were basedin Sudan,” Eng. Marko said.

He added that after the meeting, the Ministry of Mining in South Sudan will cooperate with the audit committee to continue assessingthe oil sector facilities in the field.

The Environmental audit exercise on all oil producing fields in the area will reduce pollution following years of negligence.

He revealed that the committee audit isworking to allow the country to put systems in place to prevent further damage and pollution as the country looks to ramp up production.

In 2019, the government said it will enhance environmental audit before oil exploration and drilling and also to prevent further damage as the young nation looks to ramp up production.

Earlier this year, South Sudan rolled out Comprehensive Audit Plan for Oil and Gas Companies for the first time in the country. The move has been necessitated by the order through Security Council resolution number 2206 (20150) which appointed five experts to serve on the panel of oil and gas production in South Sudan.

The move includes checking the environment, production cost and financial behaviors in the sector.

In 2005, when South Sudan was first established as an autonomous region under the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) with the Sudanese government in Khartoum, oil production was close to its peak. Following full independence in 2011, annual revenues were projected to be around $9 billion a year, dropping off by more than half over the next 20 years as existing fields were depleted.

The Development plans focused on using the period of foreseeable oil wealth to build infrastructure and expand the non-oil economy as well as seek large-scale investors for new oil exploration and find alternatives to oil export through Sudan’s Red Sea ports.

Since 2012, the potential of the oil industry to provide revenues has deteriorated very sharply. The government stopped all oil production for a 15-month period starting from January 2012 because of a dispute with Sudan over oil transit, debt, and border issues. Eventually a three-and-a-half-year agreement on access and fees for use of export pipelines was reached.