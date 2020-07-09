jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 10th, 2020
News

Sudan peace talks on final stages-Mediators

By Martha David

The chairman of the mediation Committee for Sudanese peace talks Tut Gatluak said the parties are in the final discussion on the outstanding issues that will lead the country into lasting peace.  

In 2019, President Salva Kiir formed a committee to mediate the talks between the Sudanese warring parties.

Tut said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the committee had continued to engage the parties on most of the outstanding issues on Darfur Track, power sharing and security arrangement.

The discussions were held through virtual conference. He was speaking to the press yesterday on the status of the talks.

“We have discussed all the issues after our meeting with the chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council and the mediators to reach lasting peace, but some of the issues could not be discussed on the camera video,” he said.

He added that the peace talks has reached its final arrangement with some few issues left.        

“We in the peace talks have already discussed almost all the outstanding issues   and what we are left with is the SPLM North under the leadership of Abdulaziz Alhelu and all the staff staying in Juba, we are just waiting them in the government and to discuss their issues   of the SPLM and the government with that we have concluded the peace talks,” he said.

Mr Gatluak explained that the Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Abdalla and chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council were expected to attend the meeting that was held yesterday to finalize and come up with a joint statement on the peace talks .  

