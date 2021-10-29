Sudan fired six diplomats opposed to the coup

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Sudan’s military Junta head Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan has fired six ambassadors from their post after they spoke out against the overthrowing of the joint civilian-military transitional government.

State-run Sudan TV announced on Thursday that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan fired the envoys to the United States, European Union, China, Qatar and France, as well as the head of Sudan’s United Nations Mission in Geneva.

Some Sudanesediplomats issued a joint statement this week condemning the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife on Monday, and General Burhan’s decision to dissolve the Sovereign Council and declare a national state of emergency.

The joint civilian-military council had run the country since August 2019, shortly after the removal of longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.

The African Union suspended Sudan on Wednesday until civilian rule in the country is reinstated.

The AU earlier suspended Sudan in June 2019 after pro-democracy protesters demanding civilian rule where some protesters were gunned down outside army headquarters in Khartoum.

Their membership was reinstated three months after Hamdok announced the appointment of Sudan’s first cabinet since the ousting of Omer al-Bashir.