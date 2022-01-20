SUDAN -DisownsKitgwang- SPLM-IG deal

By John Agok

Sudan, currently the chair of the regional bloc, IGAD has cast aside the recently signed deal by the leaders of the SPLM/A-IO Kitgwang faction and the SPLM-IG, saying it only supports the 2018 peace deal.

South Sudan’s northern neighbour hosted the parties to the deal now known as Khartoum Peace Agreement (KPA) in its capital, Khartoum but insisted that it only provided the venue and nothing beyond.

In a circular obtained by Juba Monitor yesterday, Sudan’s embassy in Juba clarified that the peace agreement between the Kitgwang faction led by General Simon Gatwech Dual and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Government (SPLM-IG) led by President SalvaKiirMayardit, was not initiated by the regional alliance, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and had nothing to do with the pact.

“The embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Juba presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the sisterly Republic of South Sudan (Sudan Affairs Department), and all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations Accredited in the Republic of South Sudan.

“The Embassy would like to clarify that, the ongoing talks between the delegations of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and the SPLM/A-IO (Meganis Faction) in Khartoum was not an IGAD led process as it was published in some news media.

“These talks were not initiated by IGAD, and there were no invitations sent from IGAD to any party to attend Khartoum talks between the parties mentioned above,” read in part the Sudanese statement dating to 13th January 2022.

“The ongoing talks in Khartoum between the parties mentioned above were initiated by the parties themselves, and they have agreed to conduct their talks in Khartoum as a venue only,” the statement added.

The statement further stated: “The Government of Sudan accepted to host the parties in Khartoum with the following conditions:

“The Government of Sudan supports any effort that could help in the implementation process of the R-ARCSS, and any other efforts that aim to achieve peace in South Sudan. At the same time, the Government of Sudan doesn’t and will not support any direction of reopening the R-ARCSS or any part of it for any negotiations between parties.

“The Government of Sudan reiterates its firm position regarding the peace process in the Republic of South Sudan; that we support the full implementation of the R-ARCSS in word and spirit, and all the parties to the Agreement have to commit to each and every part of it. The Government of Sudan welcomes and supports all the efforts of the Regional and International Partners to achieve peace in South Sudan through their support to the Revitalized Peace Agreement and through any other peace Initiatives like Rome Initiative for Peace in South Sudan.”

Sudan which is currently in political turmoil due to protests by civilians opposing military rule after the army took over leadership following a coup in October last year, helped broker the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) being implemented by the parties currently.

Sudan’s former Prime Minister Mohammed Hamdok was the chair of IGAD.