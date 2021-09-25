SUDAN-Crisis to halt oil flow

By William Madouk Garang

The shutting down of Port Sudan is a clear indication of a possible looming alert of the economic downfall due to the cutting off of oil flow to the International market via Red Sea.

The Council of Ministers sitting yesterday, presided by President Salva Kiir Mayardit passed budget of the financial year 2021 – 2022 to the tune of 287.04 billion South Sudanese Pound (SSP) presented by The Minister of Finance and Economic planning where it was also revealed that the internal crisis in Sudan had led to oil blockage in Port Sudan.

Addressing journalists yesterday after the Council meeting, the Minister of Information, Communication and postal Service Michael Makuei Lueth who is the national government spokesperson, said that the internal conflict in Sudan had led to closure of Port Sudan which was the gateway for the flow of oil to the outer market.

“The minster of petroleum raise an argument on the crisis that were happening in the Port Sudan which had led to the closure of Port Sudan. With the closure we are not in a position to export our oil, another issue which has attacked us,” Lueth said.

“Because if we don’t export oil we will be in financial crisis. It is important to note our present situation as a government”. Adding that the cabinet had been directed to make necessary contacts with Sudanese government to make sure that the problem was solved and theoil flow resumed as normal.