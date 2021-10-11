Students’Union Leadership Supported Finalist Students

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

South Sudanese Students’Union leadership in Uganda organized an event yesterday 10 October 2021,which was a roll out under the code named, “Students Support Initiative”, by South Sudanese Students’ Union in Uganda. The funding was donated by the office of the president Salva Kiir Mayardit to support students’ union in Uganda and the funding was accessible to students who had financial difficulties in clearing their tuition fees, mostly the finalists who were ready to graduate.

Speaking to students who were beneficiaries of Students Support Initiative Funds, Union president Mr. Gum Beny Machar encouraged students to be optimistic despite challenges the peace already achieved. Therefore, as student’s community, our mission was to fight illiteracy and it just begun. And we students studying in Uganda, and elsewhere in the world,take education very seriously asthe only way to support peace and unity in the country, said Gum.

Union president Gum urged the students to build confidence in the leaders of the country because building trust among the people was essential for country like South Sudan to achieve her developmental agenda. He applauded the support his leadership got from the country and be able to support South Sudanese students who were financially unable to afford paying their tuition fees. In his final remarks, the Union president Gum reminded the ambassadorial role South Sudanese students should do in marketing the country to the outside world.

The total number of beneficiaries from Students’ Support Initiative Fund were 30 students from Colleges and Universities in Uganda.

The cash fund given to beneficiaries was divided into two, one million Uganda shilling for University beneficiary meanwhile college got seven hundred thousand Uganda shilling strictly for students who qualified to benefit from the fund.

Speaking on the behalf of students and beneficiaries of student’s fund, Poni Doreen Angedde said that she was almost to miss her graduation due to lack of financial support to clear her tuition fee at Uganda Christian University. Miss Poni appreciated the effort of leadership put in place in supporting students who were unable to clear their tuition fees and qualified to graduate in their learning institutions.

Yen Jackson one of beneficiary thanked the leadership of students and encouraged them to continue with spirit of helping one another for better South Sudan they all wish to support whenever they had a chance to support their motherland.

The exercise was done by education secretary Mr. Gatwich together with his team who supervised the payment of about 30 students who qualified to benefit from Students Initiate Support Fund.

The list of initiations that benefited included: Cavendish University, Makerere Institute, St Lawrence University, Uganda Christian University, Nkumba University, Clarke International University, Ndejje University, Bugema University, and East Africa International University and among others.