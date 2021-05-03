Students’leadership dissolved

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala.

The leadership of South Sudanese Students Union in Uganda yesterday was dissolved at the International University of East Africa, under the theme. “Ensuring, free, fair and inclusive leadership for all students”.

Speaking to students who gathered together from all institutions in Uganda, the outgoing Union president Mr. Daniel Deng Bona called upon students’leaders in Uganda to continue supporting peace and unity of the people of South Sudan without failure because it is our duty to ensure peace among our communities in the country.

Daniel Deng advised voters to vote for a leader not based on where we come from like tribes, States or regions but vote for person who has the capacity and qualities of unity and fair leadership that can unite South Sudanese students and our motto as students is “Unity is paramount” and so the leadership of the people, shall be categorized as “The people’s leadership shall be by the people, for the people, shall not perish on earth.”

Speaking on behalf of EC Ms. Kaka Jackline deputy chairperson of electoral committee called on students from all Universities and colleges to be hopeful in regard to arrangement and processes of electoral committee to ensurMs. Kaka Jackline urged all the delegates to be free when asking information regarding electoral activities without wasting time meanwhile we continue observing social distancing just to protect ourselves and love one from the new Covid-19 variant in town.

Thestudents’ leadership of 2021 to 2022 shall be installed when EC conducts their processes in the timeframe which shall be shared with leaders of universities and colleges as soon as possible.