Students urged to embrace nationalism

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

The Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin urged students in Uganda to embrace nationalism, patriotism and be gender-sensitive in their leadership practice in the country.

On Tuesday, Dr. Marial encouraged students to fight division, tribalism, and regionalism among students because you are the future leader’s the country have because there is no country for a tribe or region but aiming to work for united South Sudan and Africa at large.

Meanwhile, the delegation led by student’s leader Gum Beny Machar briefed the minister about the general situation facing South Sudanese Students studying in Uganda especially on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, and the civil war that engulfed South Sudan for about 8 years and programs student’s leadership intended to implement inline of students support in 2022 to 2023.