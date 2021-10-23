Students’ Union national convention next month

By John Agok

South Sudan General Students’ Union chairperson (SSGSU) yesterday announced the Second National Convention date to kick off from 22nd to 23rd November this year and also announced that they formed an electoral committee that would commence the process immediately.

In a press statement extended to Juba Monitor, the Chairperson of (SSGSU)Michael Makor Manut Chol said the leadership of South Sudan Students’ Union has decided to announce the date of the Convention as to be on 22nd and 23rd for November at Freedom Hall, adding that it was agreed after a join meeting chaired by the Minister of higher education, science and technology and all the stakeholders.

Manut said that theywere informing the honorable delegates to cooperate fully with the leadership of South Sudan Students’ Union in order to help them organize incredible convention.

He added that they were going to announce the members of electoral committee and they would immediately start their work on coming Monday, next week to steer other process of the elections.

South Sudan established for the first time the student body after the independent, and Mr. Michael Makor Manut Chol became the first chairperson of South Sudan General Students’ Union (SSGSU) decreed in through Ministerial Order in January 2020.

Itis the second time National Convention would be conducted after it was disrupted in May this year bysome elements rioted.