Thursday, March 5th, 2020
News

Students sensitized on human rights bill in Bor

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least 750 students drawn from five schools in Bor town of Jonglei State have been capacitated on human rights bill meant to increase their knowledge on human rights awareness.

The training was part of the civil education program under the auspices of Christian Agency for Peace and Development aimed at empowering youth to gain basic human rights and expertise to advocate for their rights in the State.  

Speaking during the program, Guot Kiir Guot, Program coordinator said that the civic education program covered bill of rights entailed in the Constitution of South Sudan.

He said that it was high time to enlighten the students on the importance of human rights and children rights could be protected.

“As enshrined in the South Sudan of Constitution, it is paramount to sensitize children on their rights. This is because such basic rights are fundamental towards maintaining peace societies,” Mr. Guot narrated.

He cited that the bill of rights discussed include; life and human dignity, personal liberty, various freedoms, servitude, forced labor and equality before the law since they are key for young generation.

“We were doing this awareness to equip children on their rights. The people with special needs especially the elderly and children should access to information on their rights,” the program coordinator cited.

While during the program, students expressed the need for protectionism for their rights given the communal and cultural norms.

“As students, we are willing to learn within the existing bills of rights enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan. We really feel empowered through the knowledge and skills gained from these kinds of trainings,” said Aluong Tabisa a secondary school student in Bor town.

She continued that “it is a good opportunity for us as children to know our rights and basic human rights as well,”

Ajah Alier, a girl from Royal Junior School said “I am happy for the skills on bill of rights and would share this with our colleagues in class and at home, knowing our right is strength”

The event dubbed “empowering youth to advocate for their rights” was conducted by Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD) in partnership with Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

