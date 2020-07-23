Students in Morocco protest over COVID-19 missing funds

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The South Sudanese students under government scholarship in Morocco occupied the Embassy for roughly two days protesting the delay of the payment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) funds.

The COVID-19 funds were approved by the then High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus as coronavirus emergency funds during the pandemic.

South Sudanese students in foreign countries were allocated three (3) million dollars to sustain them during the pandemic.

The students in Morocco were supposed to receive 33,000 United States Dollars.

In June, mystery and confusion engulf the whereabouts of the Money meant for the students in Morroco with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claiming that it has not received the money that was sent back after transaction difficulties.

The money was allegedly sent back to South Sudan after it was sent to one of the diplomats’ private account in Morocco which doesn’t fall in the jurisdiction of Moroccan government when the money was about to be withdrawn.

Based on the Bank’s restrictions in Morocco, the money was sent back to South Sudan on 29th May after a week follow up according to the Union’s President.

An authentic document directed to South Sudan Mission in Morocco in June signed by Amb. Samuel Luate Lominsuk, Director General of Administration and Finance indicated the money which was sent and resent back to the Ministry’s account was not visible in the account up to last June.

But up to now, there has been no official communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the whereabouts of the cash as students’ lives continue to worsen.

However, the students in Morocco said up to now they have not received their share of the money.

Some of the students who spoke to Juba Monitor on Wednesday said they went for days without food prompting them to occupy the Embassy’s premises to ask the whereabouts of the money.

Ambrose Madut Madut, South Sudanese Students Union’s President in Morocco told Juba Monitor in an interview on Wednesday that the student’s welfare was deteriorating without intervention.

“To make matters worse, with the current situation, some of the students have been chased out of the hostels since the closure of the universities,” he said.

“Others have been locked down in the hostels without food ratios, so life is going hard as the situation worsens,” he added.

According to the president, students without relatives supporting them were mostly starving in Moroccan’s cities.

Madut said though they have called off the strike, they have only given 10 days to the South Sudan’s Embassy to act before resuming the strike on 31st of this month.

“After 10 days, I will release official statement regarding our money but now we have stopped and if we don’t get the money on the 31st on July we will go back,” he promised.

In May, South Sudanese students in Ethiopia were repatriated after they disagreed with Embassy’s officials on the support funds payment.

As a result, they were returned back to the country, and the accountability for the money which was meant for Ethiopia has not been revealed.

The South Sudanese students in Morocco were given a share of $ 33,000 which they are still demanding now amidst the worsening situation over there.