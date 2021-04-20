Students’ convention to begin next month

By Yiep Joseph

South Sudan General Student convention is due to start next month according to the Union Deputy Chairperson.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Yel Deng Ajook the Deputy Chairperson for South Sudan General Students’Union revealed that the Union is in preparation to conduct Convention next month.

“We are doing all the possible preparations for the convention and it will not be late than May,” Yel said.

He stressed that the committee is working hard to engage the various officials such as the Minister of General Education and Instructions and the Minister of Higher Education to reach the final date.

Yelrequested the students to stay calm citing that the partial lockdown is lifted and there will be no more delay in conducting the convention.

“All the necessary arrangements for the convention have been achieved and what is left is just to announce the date of the convention,” he added.

He narrated that the Convention which was supposed to kick off on the 16th March was stopped due to the lockdown and since it is lifted the process will continue.

“Candidates applied and met the necessary requirements and conditions are nowready for convention,” he added.

He revealed that the contestants will also be given another chance to campaign during the convention.

“The contestants will be given another chance during the convention in order to complete spreading their manifesto to the delegates and the students,” he said.

Mr. Yel appealed to the candidates to follow all the preventive measures during their campaign and ensure good relationships among themselves and the delegates.

He revealed that the convention could have been done however it was interrupted by the partial lockdown which was imposed by the National task force.

“Convention has many processes that need to be put in place however we have achieved most of them and ready to conduct it as soon as possible,” Mr. Yel said.