Student’s convention postponed

By Yiep Joseph

The South Sudan General Student’s Unionsecond National Convention for 21-22 May 2021 has been interrupted by authorities and postponed till further notice.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Akol Maduok Akol the spokesperson for South Sudan General Student’s Union stated that the convention was postponed because it coincided with the Sudanese Peace talks scheduled for this week.

“We were ready for the convention unfortunately, the authorities stopped it from continuation on Saturday, it collided with the Sudanese Peace talks scheduled to occur in the same venue (Freedom Hall),” Akol said.

He called on the students to remain calm and wait for the new date which will soon be fixed by the union leadership.

“please my dear students stay calm, the convention will take place within two weeks’ time and the date will be communicated very soon,” he said.

He called on the general students to be calm and wait for student’s union leadership to scheduleother conducive date and venue for the convention.

Akol also called on the students to stay away from all the rumors circulating on the social media regarding the reasons why the convention was stopped.

Deng Kur Mading one of the contestants mentioned that interruption was due to the coinciding event on May 23 2021; the Sudanese peace talks to be hosted by the Republic of South Sudan.

He added that freedom Hall administration need time to prepare the hall since the occasion will attract heads of state and government as well as personalities representing a couple of Regional and International Organizations.

He called on the delegates and the general students to stay clam and wait for the new schedules from the leadership.

According to an eye witness (delegate) who preferred to remain anonymous,said that Freedom Hall administrators dispersed the delegates and the students from the venue when the convention was almost to kickoff.

“We gathered around freedom hall ready for the convention to kickoff unfortunately, freedom hall administrators told us to come and wait outside for a while and immediately we came outside and they started to close the doors,” he said.

He revealed that the hall administrator explained to the students that the reasons of closing the hall was that student union leadership did not make any clearance from the security.

“It was just a surprise to us and the organizers of the convention when we were told to come out and those who instructed us started to close the doors and the windows , a sign of disruption,” he added.