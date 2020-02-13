Students condemn IGAD decision of 23 states

By: Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese student of diplomatic relations studies and other politically conscious students led by Juma Moses at Cavendish University Uganda condemned in strongest possible term the decision of IGAD Council of Ministers proposing 23 states.

The issue on the number and boundaries remain a contentious phenomenon threatening the formation of the transitional government of national unity on 22nd February.

Signatories to the agreement met in Addis Ababa last week, where IGAD suggested that the number of states be downsized. The government delegation, with the backup from Ugandan President Museveni, walked out of the meeting hall in protest.

Juma, who is the student representative at the Uganda-based University described the proposal by IGAD as unconstitutional.

“IGAD is to give advisory opinion to both parties to agree on the pressing issues not tabling approved proposal. Therefore, IGAD as a regional bloc failed South Sudan for being a gambling political institution in the region, which misleads countries due to their interest,” he said,” he said.

Juma added that state issues were administrative not political to be decided by a foreign body, because the people of South Sudan must be able to stand with the ideology of development and effort of achieving lasting and permanent peace.

Meanwhile, the government delegation has returned from Addis Ababa for a consultation mission and they are expected to be back in Ethiopia to resolve the pending issue pertaining to the number and boundaries of states.