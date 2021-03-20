Strong wind damages aircrafts

By John Agok

Two Private planes at Juba International Airport (JIA) were badly destroyed by strong wind at their parking yard on Wednesday as rain starts in Juba.

The Director of the Airport Kuol Kuol aka Kilo kilo told Media that the two planes were not tied to a hanger.

“The wind swung around the wings of several planes and destroyed two planes badly and one plane wing was also damaged,” Director Kuol said.

Mr. Kuol also revealed that the wind destroyed the wings of one of the cargo planes and some of the planes were pushed by the wind to the eastern side of the airport.

He said, the authorities will be vigilant enough to ensure such situation doesn’t arise again in near future.

Similarly, some residents in Juba complaint that they were rendered homeless after the strong wind destroyed their shelter and other properties.

AwelAkot, a widow residing in Amarat area decried the bad condition of her kids sleeping in cold due to the wind which carried away the roof of their house.

“I am now homeless with my kids and still sleeping under cold as our house roof was carried away by the stormy wind,”Akot decried.

The storm blew off several roofs at Referendum and Lemon Gaba, with some families forced to shelter under trees; and others, at neighbors’ homes.

The Juba City council officials could not comment on the destruction made by this stormy wind as the efforts to reach the authorities went futile.