jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 20th, 2021
HomeNewsStrong wind damages aircrafts
News

Strong wind damages aircrafts

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By John Agok

Two Private planes at Juba International Airport (JIA) were badly destroyed by strong wind at their parking yard on Wednesday as rain starts in Juba.

The Director of the Airport Kuol Kuol aka Kilo kilo told Media that the two planes were not tied to a hanger.

“The wind swung around the wings of several planes and destroyed two planes badly and one plane wing was also damaged,” Director Kuol said.

Mr. Kuol also revealed that the wind destroyed the wings of one of the cargo planes and some of the planes were pushed by the wind to the eastern side of the airport.

He said, the authorities will be vigilant enough to ensure such situation doesn’t arise again in near future.

Similarly, some residents in Juba complaint that they were rendered homeless after the strong wind destroyed their shelter and other properties.

AwelAkot, a widow residing in Amarat area decried the bad condition of her kids sleeping in cold due to the wind which carried away the roof of their house.

“I am now homeless with my kids and still sleeping under cold as our house roof was carried away by the stormy wind,”Akot decried.

The storm blew off several roofs at Referendum and Lemon Gaba, with some families forced to shelter under trees; and others, at neighbors’ homes.

The Juba City council officials could not comment on the destruction made by this stormy wind as the efforts to reach the authorities went futile.

You Might Also Like

News

COURT-Denies Covid-19 team access

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Rofina Teteng The Juba High Court yesterday denied access to the National Taskforce Audit team who were going to inspect implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures in the premises. Dr. Richard Lako, the Covid-19 Incident Manager who is also the Chairperson of the Audit Committee said authorities from the court in question denied his team access to the court premises, saying they did not communicate their visit in advance. “They told us that they need to be informed and given a period of time to get prepared so that they...
News

Recalled Nile-pet employees refuse to leave office

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang A total of fifty-three (53) Nile Petroleum’s employees are said to have refused to leave their former offices at the three main oil companies citing bias and favoritism in the selection of their replacements. On 15thMarch, the Nile Pet Managing Director Eng. Bol Ring Muorwel recalled all staff seconded in the oil companies namely, Great Pioneer Operating Company(GPOC), Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC) and Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC). The move is being opposed by the staff who were recalledby the Managing Director pointing fingers onuse...
error: Content is protected !!