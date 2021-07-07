STRIVE AND STRUGGLE FOR WORTHY GOAL

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The other day l was searching for a topic to bring to my readers before my boss called me for some urgent attention. I had asked my colleague Elia to stand in for me and do something which he rightly did in the name of collective responsibilities.

I later came across something of the happy life of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, once a USA President, as they reflect on their 75th years of marriage sitting in a comfortable sofa so relaxed that l wonder how many of us had that happiness. Their word that the relationship has been a constant through wins and loses encouraged me to look for something in the family happiness. The Carters through all these and being in the Oval office had to go through reinvention and raising a family. They succeeded and are not disappointed looking back. This is then my take in life

“What a person needs is not a relaxed state, but rather to strive and struggle for a worthy goal. ~ Victor Frankl

Most of us want to lead a happy life. That’s natural, because pleasure is more attractive than pain. But should happiness be the ultimate goal in life – as the Positive Psychology movement proposes?

Seven ways to make your life meaningful:

1. Follow your aspirations. Sometimes we confuse aspirations with personal goals, but they are completely different. Aspirations are the answer to the question: “What do I want to give the world?” Whereas personal goals are the answer to the question, “What do I want the world to give me?”

2. Be passionate. Whenever you do something that you are passionate about, it gives meaning to life. Sometimes it can be difficult to balance work, relationships, and passion. But a life without being passionate about something can feel empty.

3. Live by your code of ethics. Every person needs a personal ethical code to have a meaningful life. An ethical code is a set of values that you uphold, even if the consequences might be painful for yourself.

4. Cultivate compassionate. Compassion happens when we stop being the center of our concern, and open to the suffering of others. If we focus on ourselves as the center of the universe and our thoughts revolve around how we were, how we will be, or how others see us – our life will ultimately feel meaningless. Compassion is a way of looking beyond our own needs, to those of others.

5. Be kind. Kindness is not just a feeling, it’s an emotion that leads to action. Kindness gives warmth to a life. Each kind interaction triggers a feeling of connection and pleasure. Actually, kind action is something that gives meaning to your life AND makes you feel happy!

6. Be in service to a greater cause. A great way to give depth and meaning to your life is to do volunteer work. Whether you coach a basketball team for street kids, or help out with the elderly, or raise money to alleviate world poverty, whenever you step in to serve a greater cause, you give your life meaning.

7. Strive for a better future. Striving for a better future can take many forms, but it always entails developing as a human being. If you strive for a better future, you subscribe to life-long learning. New skills make us more effective in the world, both for our own life, as well as for the cause we serve.

So what about happiness? How do meaning and happiness intersect? My take is that happiness is the by-product of a meaningful life. On its own – as a life goal – happiness can feel shallow. But once you focus on leading a meaningful life, you will feel fulfilled and experience not only fleeting sensations of happiness, but a lasting sense of joy.

What’s your take on this?

Is happiness a worthy life goal? What are your tips for a meaningful life?