STRIKE-Over high rate of motorbike registration fees

By John Agok

A group of disgruntled motorbike (Boda boda) riders yesterday stormed the offices of their own association, injured a guard and sent the office occupants running as they ran amok over high monthly registration fees in the Mauna suburb.

The furious riders demanded the Boda Boda association office closed until a new leadership for the body is elected saying the current administrative no longer serves their interest.

Sources said, the security personnel scored a number of arrests among riders and suppress the tension from escalating. Angry riders matched toward Governor Office and the matter was quickly rescued by the state top authorities.

However, the long hours of the meeting chaired Central Equatoria Governor and concerned authorities deliberated resolutions disclosed to media by the Local Government Minister, City Mayor and Chairperson of BodaBoda Association.

Moro Isaac the Local Government Minister who chaired the Committee to organize the BodaBoda elections assured the public that, they have come up with resolutions of how to organize themselves under the supervision of the City Council.

Moro revealed that the root cause of the strike was caused by the arrest of a rider who was mishandled due to protest of the high rate of registration. He added that they have given one week to register BodaBoda riders and thereafter, go into elections to elect the Chairperson that will work closely with them under the city council.

“The situation is now resolved as it was about to be mistakenly blown out, and the security will withdraw from the office of BodaBoda and the bike to be released, owner. The Situation was mishandled by security who arrested the rider, but both accepted their mistakes and promised to cooperate”, he said.

Michael Ladu Thomas Allajabu the City Mayor acknowledged that they have resolved the issues of the BodaBoda riders protest against registration fees ranging from 700SSP yearly and we agreed to reduce the rate and regulate their operations to pave way for an amicable solution.

“ We agreed to organize BodaBoda riders through their BodaBoda Association to solve protests against the system. We will soon see them electing their leader to cooperate with relevant state authorities”, he said.

Nonetheless, AbrahamJok the Chairperson of BodaBoda Association admitted the mistake of the arrest of a rider and assured the immediate release of detained Bike and withdrawal of security deployed at the office to ease tension among the riders.

Lokosa Henry the riders’ representative urged Association to withdraw security at the office to ease the way for cooperation. He also asked registration to be reduced from 700ssp to at least 300 ssp.