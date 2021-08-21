jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
News

Street children create insecurity in Ezo County

By Baraka John

The authorities at Ezo County in Western Equatoria State have reported that the arrival of Internally Displaced Persons from the neighboringTombura County has created insecurity.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Ezo County, Abel Sudan said that street children aged from nine to fifteen years without their parents had created insecurity in the area.

He said the children fled from Tombura County last Sunday following violence that erupted.

“Some of them said that their uncles whom they stay with were believed to have been killed during the violence last week and others separated with their families forcing them to seek safe places to protect their lives,” said Abel.

He added that although fighting subsided in neighboring County of Tombura, members of civil population continued to arrive in his Ezo County on daily basis citing intense insecurity.

He revealed that the number of IDPs which arrived in Ezo had tripled the number that arrived last month.

He said the IDPswere staying in open places without food, clean waterand proper health care.

In Julylast month, more than five hundred IDPs arrived in Ezo County following escalating violence in Tombura that displaced over 30,000 civilians to neighboring Counties of Ezo, Nagioro, Nzara and Yambio including other IDPs sheltering in the compound of Catholic Church in Tambura.

The unestablished cause of unrest in Tombura County continues to destabilize the area causing fear among majority of the civil population who depend entirely on farming for survival.

