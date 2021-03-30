STOP THE MALAKAL CHAOS

The killings in Malakal stand condemned by all peace loving citizens. There should not be any reason(s) for people living together, particularly, the youth who armed themselves to the teeth for possible attack, targeting, the state governor and his entourage who were to be received at the airstrip. Issues that are touching on the well-being of the communities cannot be solved with guns or other arms. These issues are better solved through dialogue and understanding. Whoever the youth are, they must be stopped from the wanton mayhem they have caused in the area. Far still politics should not be allowed to influence the activities of these youth and instead they should be told to desist from hurting innocent souls. People have died and more are suspected to be on the death-bed through these heinous acts which are not the best norms in the present time. Both the state and the national governments should act swiftly and bring to an end the killings. No development can be achieved by such behaviours which totally lack ideologies and are pegged on tribal background. The reason advanced for the ugly attack against one another are not convincing and should not be allowed to take root as they are of no consequences to the well-being of the society. People have suffered enough and all they want now is to live in peace which has come at a cost. The security apparatus should identify those behind the ugly scene and those who may be hiding behind politics with their ill motives to be brought to book. Nobody is above the law and this should be made clear by not sparing anyone out there bent on violating the country’s rule of law for their selfish intentions. The killings in Malakal should be stopped and must be brought to an end now.