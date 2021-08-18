jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 18th, 2021
Stop targeting Juba Monitor management

This is not the first time I writing about individuals and group of people who have been targeting the management of Juba Monitor. We need to learn the culture of dialogue instead of targeting me Editor in Chief of the newspaper. 

On 16th of this month at night,  I was harassed and intimidated by the security organ deployed at the printing Press.  He gave a directive to the designer at the printing press to change stories on page one. When I was informed by him and preferred to hold dialogue with the security and understand what was wrong with stories on page one. He ended up telling me that whether I like it or not, he will make changes on page one. He continued to say that he will stop Juba Monitor to be published that night. I told him if there was anything we should dialogue the following day, as editor in Chief my office is open for dialogue with security organs and any other person who needs to do so.

I don’t want to be threatened when doing my work, changing stories on page one is interfering with my work which is solely my responsibility. Why I am working under threat in my country. Juba Monitor is serving the people of South Sudan under my administration. 

I am requesting the administration of security organs to have people that know how to cooperate with the media. I cannot work in such environment from year into year out. I am tired with threat I am facing as Editor in Chief. I want people to support me in my work, not to cause problems to me. We cannot develop this country or develop media in such an environment.  Several threats are not good especially at night, why not to have peace even for sleeping.

I was asking myself, why things were happening to me in such manner.Several times I reported the challenges Juba Monitor is facing to the concerned authorities, but there are no answers or solution. I want such scenario to stop and have peace of mind and nobody should interfere with my administration.

May God bless us all.

