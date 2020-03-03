STOP rumors on appointment of ministers

By Nema Juma

The Presidential Press Secretary said the public should stop rumors that there was disagreement between the parties on the appointment of Ministers and give chance to the committee to complete its work.

It is more than a week now since the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other four vice presidents were sworn in making a partial formation of the Revitalized Unity Government.

President Kiir constituted a committee after the appointment of the five vice-presidents to work on the allocation of ministerial slot to the parties.

There have been media reports that there were disagreements between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar on who should take key Ministries such as the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of finance.

The Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny said the parties have not yet agreed on the allocation but said the committee was finalizing its work.

“The ministerial portfolio has not yet been completed that is why the appointment of the ministers has delayed…..this is the government of the parties in the Revitalized Peace Agreement and everything is centered on the position,” he said in a phone interview with Juba Monitor.

“So they have not yet agreed on which position each of the parties should take.”

”There is progress in the allocation of ministries and as soon as possible they will submit it to the President. I cannot give the exact day but it will happen soon,” he said.

Last week, the President met with the Five Vice Presidents for the first time at the State House.

Report indicated that the talks were centered on the pending ministerial appointments and other officials who will be absorbed in the public service to jump-start the operations of the Unity government.