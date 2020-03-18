STOP POLITICKING IN THE STREETS AND SET TO WORK

Time has come and gone so fast for some people who are still living in the yesteryears. The Unity Government has been formed and it is time for work to tame the past into being today. Some people and group opposed to their some appointment should give the President a chance to prove that his appointed lieutenants can carry the day and make a difference in service delivery to the citizens which has been absent far too long. Peace should come with forgiveness and tolerance. Not all can be appointed in positions available. Therefore, they must learn to build this country from a different angle. Not only presidential or government appointment can make one do much for the country. They must work with the general public and technocrats to achieve the collective goal of collective service delivery. People who are walking going round media outlets with complain of this or that should stop. It is pointless to start another war of words while the appointees are just starting to settle in their offices. There are people who will always remain dissatisfied with whatever is done to them. They are many and are among some politicians who would want to rock the boat from within. This time the country is watching and they will not be allowed to have it their own way because the common-man has learned the hard way how difficult it is to normalize a destructive situation when it comes. Those roaming the media outlets with distractions written on their faces and asking for who should be removed and who should be appointed must stop playing the role of a thinker or adviser which they are not competent or appointed to do. The country should divert its attention from un-called for activities and focus on socio-economic development which is the most important role to play, not walking from door to do with complains which cannot be of any value to the present situation on the ground
CORONAVIRUS LETTER FROM ITALY
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo This COVID 19 Coronavirus is sending the world into shock as it is causing destruction...
God protect us during disasters
By Akol Arop Akol The world is in a critical era of conflict, poverty and epidemic clamming people’s lives and we don’t know why all these are happening to us while our God is watching. Are our sins the ones making us suffer and is God ready to rescue our lives? In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the Word was God. There was no anything and all were formless or shapeless but God commanded with His Power for all types of creatures to...
President Kiir’s decision on Coronavirus is important
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The information issued in the media houses that President Kiir banned any kind of gathering in the country as protection to Coronavirus should be taken serious by the people of South Sudan. We have government officials who came from countries affected by Coronavirus. Additionally, there were some countries neighboring South Sudan that confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Through trade and mobility in those countries it is easy to get the virus. If we pray with our whole hearts, fast and ask God to...
What is your role after peace?
By Akol Arop Akol This is a question for all of you my dear South Sudanese both inside and outside, am questioning you because many people who are supposed to be doing something for the country were sitting idle and complaining that the conflict have affected their daily activities, and prevented them from promoting development; indeed that is true, a conducive environment is needed for economic activities, but apart from these reasons there are fault complaints and accusations. Some public institutions, civil servants and other humanitarian workers plus individual households...