STOP LEADERSHIP WRANGLE IN THE WOMEN BLOC

It is time to put to a stop the confusion being caused by the South Sudan Women Bloc leadership. There are two groups claiming leadership. It is time to be told who the real leadership of the bloc is. Amer Deng and Mary Akech are both claiming legality. There must be authenticated legal group. Can the government come out and tell the country who is legally in the office of this women organization. It has been more than a year since the first wrangle in the bloc came to public domain. These two ladies need not to continue fighting for the office if they cannot sit down and solve their differences around the table. What are they fighting for? Is it only leadership or what come with it? The women may have not given much attention at that time because of the then prevailing situation, but now that there is peace and the unity. Not anymore and the two ladies must now come to their senses and give the women a break they much needed to develop themselves and their families. It is time to develop not to fight for position through unorthodox ways. These two groups should be sober enough and join other womenfolk in carrying out the national chores alongside their men. The fight for position and leadership must come to an end. This can only be achieved if and when the wrangle in the national women organization is brought to end. That organ charged with registering such group has something to tell the country by revealing who is the real leader or chairperson of the South Sudan Women Bloc instead of the organization being torn apart with unnecessary wrangles which are geared towards selfish gain.