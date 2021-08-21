jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
A foot for thought

Stop killing Church personnel’s, says Bishop

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said we came to recognize the lives of late two sisters, Mary Abut and Regina Roba in the presence of God . The two sisters were in Loa for the celebration of Centenary on 15th  of August , 2021 before they could die on 16th when returning to Juba.

The two sisters participated well, sadly they died in the hands of our people. They were forced to die because they were killed by unknown gunmen. These unknown gunmen were known by God and other people, because there were people in the bus who had seen them. Our Lord will not allow our sisters to die in that manner he stated.

Bishop Ameyu continued to say that,’today let us reject the name” unknown gunmen“, it would remain unknown if we say they are unknown. The lives of two sisters and three other people were taken by force along Juba Nimule road.

He further said God will be the last person to judge us with what we did. The lives of two sisters were in the hands of God

Those who killed them were foolish; they were not clever in front God. Our work for 100 years was spoiled with the death of two sisters. All of usdo work that can save our souls not taking them out’, Bishop Mulla explained.

We must change to do good to our Churches and the Nation.

Killing innocent people is the work of devils; the devil can use you to kill your brothers, to separate people according to the tribes.

 Superior General of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (SHS} Rev. Dr. Alice Jurugo narrated what had happened on the celebration of Loa Centenary and ended with sorrow on 16th of August. She further saidthere were seven sisters, two were killed and  five survivors, otherwise, you will see  numbers of dead bodies lining up in the church.

As peace has come to our country, let us work together to maintain this peace. The blood of two sisters is to end injustice in this country. The blood of sisters will bring the killers and they will be known.

The Minister of Agriculture in the National government Josephine Lagu said the attack was meant to discourage people of  Madi community fromreturning back home. On the date ofCentenary celebration, President Salva Kiir Mayardit made appeal to the people of Loa to come back home. People of Madi community would come home to build church, nobody is allowed to terrorize church which had happened, and it is temptation.  

The Deputy Governor of Jubek State, Sarah Nene said what had happened was not acceptable; government condemned it in strong way. Government will work hard to identify those criminal people and will face charge. The killing of two sisters was done deliberately’,she added.

The speaker of National Legislature Assembly, Jemma NunuKumba said “let people help government to identify criminals among the communities. We also know there are some of our brothers are still in the bush, they are not part of us. Let us work together in collectively manner to end such situation in the country. It is undermining the work of government; the only solution is to have peace’.

On the other hand, Bishop of Yei Diocese His LordshipArkolanoLado said ‘ 16thwas a bad day for church personnel’s, there were many killings and natural death occurred of 16th of different months. What had happened was intimidation to the church, we cannot accept it. Let government stop people killing church personnel.

