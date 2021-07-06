Stop gunshots in Juba

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday there was gunshot in Juba at around 3:30PM. The areas where the shooting took place was not clear, some people said it was at the areas of Mobile roundabout and hai Cinema residential areas. Reason for shooting was not clear according to the information Juba Monitor got at the ground. After shooting of guns, people were running, pupils from Saint Joseph and Juba one basic schools were running anyhow fearing from the shooting at random.

People around the above mentioned areas feared and those nearest to Juba Teaching Hospital road run inside the hospital fearing from the shooting. At the moment it has given fear to people in Juba. Why all those things were happening by this time when people of South Sudan were approaching Independence Day on 9th of July.

Government should investigate the matter and see why soldiers were shooting during the day time and create tension to people. Such situation is to be put immediately to an end. People of South Sudan weretired with gunshot they need peace and stability in the country. If there is an element of criminal issue, let it be handle in professional way.

We don’t want to take people back to the situation of conflict, better to face challenges of COVID -19.

Therefore, government should keep security of this country stable, not continue in this sharp. It is not for the first-time gunshot had happened, during the night it happened several times. Juba is the capital City of South Sudan.

Such condition cannot encourage refugees from the neighboring countries to return in the country. They want to hear that there is not fighting and gunshot around the country. It was said that enough is enough to conflict, no more fighting, running, displacement and killings needed in the country.

Government should think wisely in maintaining peace. It is not a matter of having peace and hearing gunshot bring tension to people. This country was destroyed with severed conflicts, together let us restored peace, and make development in the areas.

May God bless us all.