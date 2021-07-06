jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtStop gunshots in Juba
A foot for thought

Stop gunshots in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday there was gunshot in Juba at around 3:30PM. The areas where the shooting took place was not clear, some people said it was at the areas of Mobile roundabout and hai Cinema residential areas. Reason for shooting was not clear according to the information Juba Monitor got at the ground. After shooting of guns, people were running, pupils from Saint Joseph and Juba one basic schools were running anyhow fearing from the shooting at random.

People around the above mentioned areas feared and those nearest to Juba Teaching Hospital road run inside the hospital fearing from the shooting.  At the moment it has given fear to people in Juba. Why all those things were happening by this time when people of South Sudan were approaching Independence Day on 9th  of July.

Government should investigate the matter and see why soldiers were shooting during the day time and create tension to people. Such situation is to be put immediately to an end. People of South Sudan weretired with gunshot they need peace and stability in the country. If there is an element of criminal issue, let it be handle in professional way.

We don’t want to take people back to the situation of conflict, better to face challenges of COVID -19.

Therefore, government should keep security of this country stable, not continue in this sharp. It is not for the first-time gunshot had happened, during the night it happened several times. Juba is the capital City of South Sudan.

Such condition cannot encourage refugees from the neighboring countries to return in the country. They want to hear that there is not fighting and gunshot around the country.  It was said that enough is enough to conflict, no more fighting, running, displacement and killings needed in the country.

Government should think wisely in maintaining peace. It is not a matter of having peace and hearing gunshot bring tension to people. This country was destroyed with severed conflicts, together let us restored peace, and make development in the areas. 

 May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Where is a place of suffering?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question is wide, it depends on the way each and everybody understands life. How they suffer, it is the way how they lead lives.   There are many ways in which people suffer. The Holy Bible tells us, there is suffering after death if you didn’t lead a good life on earth. That depends on your knowledge of God and your understanding of life on earth. Many people believed on the way they lead life on earth if it is good, means they...
A foot for thought

The impact of WHO Africa conference

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday World Health Organization (WHO} conducted press conference online, briefed people on COVID -19 Pandemic in Africa. The Panelists were Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, Director-General, National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), Democratic Republic of the Congo and Technical Secretary of the Multisectoral Committee for the Response to COVID-19 in DRC, Professor Pontiano Kaleebu, Director MRC/Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit.  Participants were from African countries including journalists who were invited to understand the...
A foot for thought

Know what is around you

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It is important to know what is around you, at home, in the place of work, in the City and everywhere you live. Otherwise, you would be surprised with an event taking place. Somebody would narrate to you as if you are not living in that particular area. I am happy with the report of USAID, South Sudan on 27 of May about their visits to some parts of South Sudan. They said a lot of things son the progress they were doing...
A foot for thought

What next after regional conference

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor There is a three- day conference going on in Juba hosted by the government of South Sudan for Regional Bloc. It is an important conference discussing issues pertaining to Regional Bloc and how it is going to handle common challenges facing the Region.  On the first day of the conference, the National Minister of Security Mabuto Mamur who was the Chief Guest talked about the unity of African countries, and advised them to avoid sanctions in the region and the whole Africa. The...
error: Content is protected !!