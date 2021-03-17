Stop entering the camps with firearms

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

The office of the Prime Minister department of Refugees Arau desk office warned South Sudanese against entering the camps with firearms.

Solomon Osakan the refugee’s desk officer Arua made the remarks during an interview after an issue was raised by the UPDF commanderthat South Sudanese refugees were suspected of crossing the boarders with guns to the refugee’s camp.

Solomon stated that, in Uganda it wasonly the security officers who were allowed to hold firearms saying anybody coming with weapons from outside Uganda had to declare it at the boarder before entering the country.

“If you are carrying weapons, you are not qualified as a refugee, you will first undergo certain process before you are considered as a refugee,” he said.

Solomon noted that, carrying weapons in the refugees’ settlement could cause more insecurity in the camp.

He said any refugees found with gun had to face the law saying Ugandan law were clear stating that it was illegal to hold guns in the country.

He further warned refugees against wearing uniforms that belong to soldiers.

“Once you are in the refugees camp forget about your gun and the position you were holding, you are now a refugee,” he added.

He further urged refugees living in Ugandacamps to follow the polices of refugee leaders and UNHCR since they were under protection of the UN law.