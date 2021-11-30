jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialStop double tax collection
Editorial

Stop double tax collection

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The end of governors from forum came to an end yesterday with a strong guiding call from President Salva Kiir to states and administrative areas authorities to stop overlapping in tax collection. The president echoed his concern over so many bodies involved in collecting taxes and directed that only the National Revenue Authority (NRA) was the only one authorized by law to collect taxes. There are administrative protocols which should be adhered to by any public or private institutions. There have been hue and cry from members of the public, more so, the business community over chain of taxes being demanded from them by State, administrative areas the city council and even some security organs are involved which was not within the law of the land.  There are people who should responsible for day to day management and supervision of such activities to contain any possible malpractices. Those collecting taxes illegally are doing them in broad daylight within the presence of the law enforcement organs. What is preventing these security agents from enforcing and implementing their role by bringing to book the culprits instead of waiting until they are told or reminded to do their work? Something is rightly wrong and that some of the culprits colluded with some state machineries to beat the odd out of the law. One must take the work assigned to him/her with seriousness. It cannot be expected that those given responsibilities have to wait for someone to tell them or remind them what they should rightfully be doing. It is cheating and immoral to pretend to be doing something while at the same time abetting crimes mostly by some well-placed public officers. These are people who should not be spared if found. They should be shown the doors never to get re-entry for whatever purposes and reasons. They should be made to know and understand that illegal collection of taxes was in itself high level of corruption which would not allow the country to progress an inch. There are pending cases of total harassment by a number of security personnel small scale business community in the name of taxes which must be stopped.     

You Might Also Like

Editorial

DO NOT INFLUENCE THROUGH OTHERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo My friend called me all the way from the border town of Nimule that he wanted his son to join the best school in Juba by the name Darling Wisdom Academy come next year to be precise 2022. He wanted me to go and talk to the school administration to influence the admission. I did not mind to help a friend but l am that of the school and class who believe in getting things the right way and merit. We are those...
Editorial

LEAD OWN LIFE WITHOUT BEING INFLUENCED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Some people who claim to be my friends can be weird at times. Take this chap whose ear is always on the ground seeking for new adventures and opportunities. When he called me last Friday he had an idea that he wanted us to form a joint company registered as welders. At first l was taken by surprise, but kept mum wanting to know more.One l have never been a welder and what gave him this funny idea was beyond my thinking. He...
Editorial

POLICE ORDERS SHOULD BE OBEYED BY ALL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
If orders being given by the police department are being ignored at will by some top public servants who believe they are the law unto themselves then where is that jargon of collective responsibilities among the public officers. The police singled out public order which are being floated as removal of tinted glasses from all motor vehicles, displaying of number plates and the directive to have heavy commercial vehicles to ply or move at night out of the city as the most common one being ignored mostly by a number...
Editorial

EMBRACE AFRICAN CULTURESAND VALUES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Sometime one must be proud of his or her culture which conform to the 21st century. As an African some of our cultures are well nourished and well preserved. Many time foreign cultures have been borrowed without finding out their value and origin. I was reading something where a Tibetan wife posed with her three husbands and scores of children. This is what they call polyandry family. This is why l have always talked about preserving valued culture in the society. There are...
error: Content is protected !!