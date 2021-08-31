STOP CIRCLING GRADUATION OF UNIFIED FORCES

It is time some parties to the peace agreement stop taking this country into circles by disowning or rejecting this or that which has been publicly announced for public consumption. Last Saturday, Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro told the country and the world that parties to the agreement had come to seal some outstanding issues which had prevented the graduation of unified forces from taking place and that now over 53,000 would soon pass the mark and take full responsibilities of their new assignments. As the country is preparing for this, the SPLM-IO came out and disputed the agreement saying there was nothing like that which had taken place.This is not a twist dance or a circus play where people are taken for granted. Whyshould a minster of Lomuro’s status come out to announce what has not been discussed and agreed upon by all players and why should the other party wait until the announcement to deny the talks. Something is not right because one of the two main principle parties is not telling the public the truth. These misdemeanors and uppercuts should not be applied where important national matters are concerned. The way these parties agreed to bring peace to the people is the way they should dialogue on the security arrangements without taking the public in circles. If it is the command slot that is at the centre of dispute, then it should be sorted out without extending the expected unified security of the people. Sixty or forty percent of the high command of the forces will eventually be held by a South Sudanese whatever the situation is. The parties should come to terms and spare the public the prolonged agony.