Stay calm, follow preventative measures

By Bullen Bala Alexander

After confirming the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the government is calling on the citizens to remain calm and follow the preventative measures issued by the Ministry of health.

South Sudan confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the country. The patient is a 29 year old who came to South Sudan in late February from Netherlands via Addis Ababa.

After meeting on Sunday Evening, the High Level Taskforce on the coronavirus said there was no cause of panic but the citizens should observe and maintain the rules of social distancing as a means of minimizing the risks of contracting and transmitting the disease in the country.

“Therefore, the government reiterates its call on citizens to observe the rules of the social distancing as the only means available for minimizing the risks of contracting and transmitting the disease,” says Dr. Makur Matur Koriom, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, who is also the Spokesperson of the committee.

“Citizens are advised to wash their hands regularly with clean water and soap, and advised to stay home unless the person has something important to do outside. Citizens should avoid physical contact outside their household, including hands shake with others, hug or kiss, and always keep 2 meters distance,” he advised.

He said as per previous resolutions by the High Level Taskforce, the employers must ensure that their non-essential staff are allowed to stay at home on the pay leave and must encourage their staff to work from home.

“It is to minimize the crowd at work places and ensure that workers or staff are not exposed to the risks of infection.”

“Restaurants are only allowed to operate on take away bases up to six (6pm), Shops and business selling the non-food items must remain closed to reduce the crowds at the market places.”

He said the government has also directed that the funeral gatherings must be limited to the family members and must accommodate not more than five people at given time.

“Weddings, sports events, religious events including Sundays, Saturdays and Fridays remains suspended.”