STATES NEW ADMINISTRATORS MUST BRING PEACE

It disheartening to wake up each morning with reports of killings occasioned by inter-communal clashes in parts of the country. These conflicts have not spared even health facilities that could come to the rescues of those who might receive injuries from such acts. It seems some states administrators who had been in-charge of these areas could not manage to contain the situations on the ground. In some areas the national security forces have been sent to quell down the clashes. What worries more is that even with these deployments. The situation still continues unabated. It is these areas that the newly appointed governors taking charge should pay more attention to. Lives have been lost and the situation cannot be allowed to go on without a solution in sight. Whatever, the reason(s) of the clashes cannot warrant wanton taking away of human life. These communities killing oneself have been in existence and neighbouring one another for time of immemorial. Why is it now that they have realized they are enemies and must kill one another? There is no one who is above the law and if politics are at play, then the government must put its feet down firmly to deal with the situation without favouring any individual rank and file aside. This is one of the task which faces the governors who are taking over these states. People should be given time to peacefully settle and carry out development activities which would beneficial to them and the entire nation instead of the continued killings. It is time to start thinking positively as good neighbours instead of hostilities that only destroy the well-being of the communities and their societies. The daunting task ahead is now in the hands of the state’s governors who should make sure that the inter-communal clashes is a thing of the past.