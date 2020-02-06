States, boundaries remain sticky issues, says monitoring body

By: Martha David

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has said the states and boundaries remain the sticky issues jeopardizing the progress of the peace process.

Thomason Fontain, the deputy Chief of Staff of Strategy for the R-JMEC said the implementation of the R-ARCSS depends on the parties to the agreement including President Salva Kiir and the designated First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

He said in the agreement several issues have been agreed on to be resolved before the formation of the government.

Fontain stressed that in order to avoid the repeat of 2016, there was need to have secured environment.

He was addressing Journalists and Civil Society Organizations on the progress of the implementation of the Revitalized-Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS implementation particularly the pre –transitional tasks through the institutions and mechanisms in the agreement.

Fontain added that the parties were able to resolve most of the pending issues except the states and boundaries, which he said still remain sticky.

Job Akuni, R-JMEC representative in the department of Governance urged the Journalists to be sensitive in conflict reporting and push on the parties to adhere to the 35 percent of the affirmative action.

He said Media can play a big role to join the parties together to adhere to the implementation of the affirmative action to the 35 percent.

“Media can be able to track the parties to adhere to the 35%. We need to see what are the agreement provide ratification and dissemination of the peace agreement,” he added.