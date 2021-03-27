State Revenue Commissioner to reform tax collection

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Central Equatoria State Commissioner General for revenue said his priority is to reform tax collection in the State.

Speaking to media yesterday, Central Equatoria State Commissioner Jackson Abugo Gama said the mandate of Revenue Authority isto mobilize and collect revenue to fund government expenditure to expeditedevelopment.

“Harmonization of the revenue collection between local government, the state and the nation are very important. With investment coming to the country, give opportunity for business to boost citizens to be employeesso that they could be able to pay taxes,”Commissioner Gama said.

He added that revenue authority is not a pay master, we collect and transfer to the Ministry of Finance which is the legal institution to fund government project.

Mr. Gama revealed that the commission will conductsome trainings on taxation to help staff collect the taxes.

“We have competent staff but the whole idea to make sure that we consider the system to be able to raise resources. We are going to establish station points to make sure the illegal checkpoints are stopped,” he said.

He saidrevenue collection has improved since work started in January.

The Central Equatoria State Revenue Authority Executive Director, Wani Richard Ibrahimsaid the training will help the staff to followethicsand principles in the field.