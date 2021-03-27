jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 28th, 2021
HomeNewsState Revenue Commissioner to reform tax collection
News

State Revenue Commissioner to reform tax collection

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Central Equatoria State Commissioner General for revenue said his priority is to reform tax collection in the State.

Speaking to media yesterday, Central Equatoria State Commissioner Jackson Abugo Gama said the mandate of Revenue Authority isto mobilize and collect revenue to fund government expenditure to expeditedevelopment.

“Harmonization of the revenue collection between local government, the state and the nation are very important. With investment coming to the country, give opportunity for business to boost citizens to be employeesso that they could be able to pay taxes,”Commissioner Gama said.

He added that revenue authority is not a pay master, we collect and transfer to the Ministry of Finance which is the legal institution to fund government project.

Mr. Gama revealed that the commission will conductsome trainings on taxation to help staff collect the taxes.

“We have competent staff but the whole idea to make sure that we consider the system to be able to raise resources. We are going to establish station points to make sure the illegal checkpoints are stopped,” he said.

He saidrevenue collection has improved since work started in January.

The Central Equatoria State Revenue Authority Executive Director, Wani Richard Ibrahimsaid the training will help the staff to followethicsand principles in the field.

You Might Also Like

News

DR. MACHAR Reaffirms commitment to peace process

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok Dr. Riek Machar yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to the on-going peace process when he met the 15 member African Union delegation who were on a three days fact finding mission in the country. The AU team concluded their visit and left the country after holding a lengthy discussion with Dr. Machar. During the talks, the leader of the SPLM-IO accepted that there were many challenges facing the process but said as the main signatories, they had accepted to carry on until amicable conclusion of the exercise. The...
News

U.S. Government supports Covid-19 vaccine deployment in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Press Release The United States congratulates South Sudan on the successful start of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign on March 25.  This campaign was made possible through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.  The United States recently provided an initial $2 billion—out of a total planned $4 billion— to COVAX, making the United States the single largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19.  These commitments build on a long tradition of U.S. contributions to global health, totaling more than $140...
error: Content is protected !!