State resolves to end girl child marriage

By Yiep Joseph

The LakesState government resolved to abolish forced marriage and child marriage among teenage girls. This resolution was among the fifty-five resolutions reached in the two days conference that brought almost all the leaders across Lakes Sate to Rumbek.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Mabor Deng Kulang, the press secretary in the office of the governor mentioned that the two days conference held on 27th and 28th August last month in Rumbek resolved to end girl child marriages in Lakes State.

“The participants reached several resolutions during the conference, among these resolutions was the resolution pertaining to early girl child marriages and forced marriages,” Mabor said.

“The conference resolved that forced marriage and marriage of underage girls is a crime and is punishable by law, any person who forces his daughter to marry a partner against her will shall be sentence to five years imprison and heavily fine as determined by special court,” he added.

He revealed that the conference was attended by the elders, members of parliament, church-based organizations, women, youths among others.

Mabor said that the resolutions would later be tabled by council of ministers who would pass them into law.

He added that all the resolutions reached were meant to bring peace and stability in the state.

However, youths in Juba welcomed the move to end early girl child marriages and forced marriages in the state.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Priscilla AyenMarial expressed her gratitude to the elders and urged them to persuade the members of parliament to pass into law this resolution that ends girl child marriages and forced marriages.

“I stand with my leaders who have resolved to end early girl child marriages,” Ayen said.

She appealed to authorities in the state to exert necessary efforts in Juba to see that girl child marriage and forced marriage stop in South Sudan and LakesState.

“I have no much power but I will try my best to take part in campaigns meant to end early girl child and forced marriages,” she added.

She mentioned that this practice could lead to psychological and other health related complications.

Ayen appealed to parents to give girls a chance to go to school in order to study and become better people in future.

She encouraged girls to have the zeal to study citing that there were many girls from LakesState who had passed through various challenges and lastly graduated from various universities in South Sudan.

“All girls should stand firm to follow education and discourage all sorts of abuses toward girls and women,” she said.

Mabor MajurJok, a resident in Juba welcomed the move and urged the elders to help in the implementation of the resolutions.

“I do not think that it is easy to end girl child and forced marriage in LakesState because the same leaders and elders who resolved to fight and end girl child and forced marriages will be later involved in it,” Mabor said.

He called on the government to impose laws on those elders who would later fail to implement such law.

Mabior emphasized that girl child marriage and forced marriage are bad practices that could lead to health-related complications and psychological torture among women.