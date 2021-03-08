State officials sworn into office

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The newly appointed state leaders of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State have been officially sworn into office over the weekend.

The officials took the oath at the State General Secretariat, before Governor Tong Akeen Ngor.

The swearing in was administered by the President of High Court Justice Abraham Majur.

Speaking to press, the Northern Bahr el Ghazal Governor, Tong Akeen Ngor appreciated President Salva Kiir Mayardit for successfully completing the formation of the Government of National Unity in all the ten States which is a tremendous achievement for the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in the Country.

“I called upon the newly appointed, political post holders to work as a team to deliver the services to people of NBGs although President has directed the States to work for Peace, Unity and the common interests of the people”.

Governor Tong urged all the newly appointed political post holders to prepare their work plans and present it to the Council of Ministers thereafter to State Legislative Assembly for approval.

However, Sebastiano Uchan, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs thanks and appreciated the appointing authorities for the trust bestowed upon them. In addition, he pledged full readiness of all the ministers to accept any challenges that will be facing them and promised to work for services delivery to people of NBGs.

Luka Mathel Mathel, the Commissioner of Aweil South County said that they are working hard to make sure that, the services are fully delivered to the people pledged to work for the unity and peace of the communities in the Counties regardless of their political affiliations.

“We are going to work hard to make sure that, services are fully delivered to the people”