jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
HomeNewsState ministers urges displaced persons to embrace peace
News

State ministers urges displaced persons to embrace peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Atimaku Joan.

The state minister of Jonglei and for Central Equatoria state Gerald Francis Nyukuye urged the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Mangalla to embrace peace with their hosting communities.

Minister Nyukuye encouraged the internally displaced people to report whoever is causing trouble to them.

“Do not keep those who are causing trouble among you, ensure that you report them to the authority, said Nyukuye.

While addressing the community in Mangalla yesterday, the Minister of Jonglei state Malual Gabriel Tong said that since the people have been displaced to live in a new environment, the only information he has for them is to embrace peace.

“And the only message that I would like to tell them is that they should peacefully coexist with the host community and this is a very strong message,” said Gabriel Tong.

He stated that Jonglei and Central Equatoria are two different states that shares a lot in common sighting examples like boarders and some cultural heritage.

Both added that what lead to the displacement was a natural calamity that can’t be control and therefore, their role as the government is to deliver services stressing that communities should be helping in the process of finding permanent solutions to problems happening in their areas of jurisdiction.

You Might Also Like

News

LEGACY-Kiir, Abiy to launch green campaign

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma President Salva Kiir and  Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian Prime Minister are set to launch a green legacy campaign in the country which is for the tree planting. Initial reports indicate that one hundred million trees apart from the first initiated by the United Nations will be planted under this green legacy. Although there is scanty information and under confirmation from both Ethiopia and Juba the undersecretary of Environment and Forestry, Mr Africano Bartel said that Ethiopia had an initiative called green Legacy, which was based on the initiative...
News

U S Embassy Condemns looting of humanitarian food inWarrap

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang United States’ Embassy in Juba has called on the government to immediately investigate and punish those involved in communal fighting and looting in Warrap State. On Thursday last week, inter-communal fighting left more than twelve people dead in renewed clashes between two communities of Lou Paher and Luacjang of Tonj East and Tonj North. In the letter seen by Juba Monitor, it indicates that the looting has left people already facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity to even less food assistance and the potential of losing...
error: Content is protected !!