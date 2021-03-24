State minister vows to end child marriage

By Baraka John

The newly appointed State Minister for Parliamentary and Legal Affairs in Western Equatoria State, John Ada Wilsonhas vowed to strengthen the State laws in a bid to end child marriage which is rampant in the State.

Minister Wilsonsaid his priority is to deploy more judges of high courts in different Counties in Western Equatoriatotackle the rampant cases of child marriage in the state.

There is only one high court judge who presides over numberof cases mostly defilement and girl child pregnancies of school girls in the State.

Mr. Wilson said he will ensure more judges are added to tackle issues of GBV in the State.

“As Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, I will make sure I coordinate with the judiciary of South Sudan through the Chief Justice to assign Judges with powers of high courts together with public prosecution Attorneyto the headquarters of the four formerdefunct States of Western Equatoria to deliver justice to our people and to allow our communities have access to fair justice system,” the Minister said.

The Minister was addressing community members on Monday at his reception to assume his office.

Child marriage and teenage pregnancy is on the rise in Western Equatoria State that is according to a survey conducted by an indigenous civil society organization. The situation is attributed to the shutdown of schools due to Covid-19.

Parents have also been accused for accepting bride price for their teenage daughters because they live in poverty forcing them to marry off their daughters at early age.

“As a person concerned, I am going to make sure I create awareness to our people so that they respect the law and give chance to our young daughters to complete their education,”he said.

The state Advisor on Peace and Security Angelo BakoteMboringbasaid the State has got all the laws in place but lack implementation.

“All I need from you is implementation of those existing laws, nothing other than that, if it’s me the advisor who commits a crime, let my immunity be removed then I should go to face the law, we the government dignitaries should lead by example,” Bakote said.

The advisor challengedcourt officials against delivering verdicts in favor or based on understanding to prevent mob justice.