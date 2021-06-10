State leaders embark on peace retreat

By Baraka John

Leaders of Western Equatoria State are attending a two days Leadership retreat in Yambio organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan with the aim to build capacity on peace implementation.

The retreat brought in participants across the state including Ministers, Commissioners, Head of Independent Commissions, Organized Forces, Civil Society Chiefs and Religious Leaders.

UNMISS head office representativein Western Equatoria State Christopher Muchiri Murenge said the training would help boost the knowledge and capacity of the leaders in the implementation of the Revitalized peace agreement.

“UNMISS look at these as potential partners to work together with all the mechanisms that support the implementation of the peace deal. For the effective implementation of the agreement,we as UNMISS will provide technical support including capacity building to all the parties to make sure the peace process is fully implemented,”Mr. Murenga said.

He said the implementation of the peace deal should be at all level not only at the national but should extend to the grass root level.

At his opening remarks the Governor of Western Equatoria State Alfred Futiyo Karaba questioned peace partners supporting implementation theagreement why they were not supportingthe implementation of Security Arrangement.

“Soldiersat the training centres are left with no food, no health service, no water and they have now deserted the training centres while we are here wasting resources for training. What kind of leadership training?Ifour forces are suffering and you the partners cannot support their graduation, why should we come,” Futiyo challenged the peace partners.

Alfred Futiyo attributed the cause of insecurity in some parts of the State because the forces at the training centres deserted causing insecurity to the public. He said the implementation of Security arrangement was a corner stone for the success of the 2018 peace deal.

The two-day leadership retreat was geared to provide information and an understating of what the revitalized agreement on the resolution of conflict in South Sudan was the roles and the responsibilities for its (2018 Peace agreement)implementation at the State and at the local level.