State Gov’texpedites to resolve nurses grumble

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State Government had pledged to speed up efforts to resolve grumble elevated by nurses at Al-Sabah- Children’s Hospital.

This came after aggregate pronouncements made by the nurses to cease their medical services due to overdue arrears that were pending over unknown motives.

Speaking to the media at the secretariat last week,Central Equatoria State Minister of Information Andruga Mabe Saveriosaid, government has positioned remedies to end grumbles elevated by the nurses at Al-Sabah children hospital.

“In the determination conceded by the government, we have put into contemplation remedies to end the grievances that led the strike relinquished by our nurses at Al-Sabah-children hospital. We know without our nurses, our children,specifically the offspring will not survive,’’ he said

Furthermore, Andruga admonished the nurses to be persistent as they were still working stiffer to resolve their grumbles.

“Our nurses should surely be tolerant as we invest efforts to guarantee that their hitches are solved,’’ he added.