State gov’t promises to allocate land to Sweet Home

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Central Equatoria State has promised to allocate a piece of land for Sweet Home Construction that aimed for the urban development in the State.

This came during the launching ceremony of business products by the construction company on Tuesday in Juba by the Central Equatoria State Deputy Governor, Sara Nene Ridentowho encouraged investors to come and engage in different businesses.

Sweet Home and Rifeng Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. have been committed to develop a high-quality and environmental-friendly piping products that cover the plumbing, indoor climate, drainage, and gas fields among others.

The company first introduced the most advanced piping technologies and facilities from Europe in the 1990s, since then it has been pioneering China’s plastic piping industry and has changed the customers’ mindset of taking galvanized pipes for plumbing.

Sarah Nene Ridento, Central Equatoria State Deputy Governor said that the development in national, State and city level was describing by building like the way Sweet Home Construction was doing in the State.

“I appreciate Sweet Home Construction and General Trading Limited for development toward Central Equatoria State. We have more space for the companies in the State so that our citizens can know that we are working because we are servants of the people,” Ridento said.

At the same time, The Chief Executive Officer for Sweet Home group, Mr. AyesheshimTekasaid that Rifeng Group Company Limited had been committed to developing high-quality and environmental friendly piping products that cover the plumbing, indoor climate, drainage and gas application.

The company has upgraded its products ranging from multi-layer pipes, brass hardwareand strives to provide professional systematic solutions.

Sweet Home was able to identify RifengEnterprise Group established in 1996 and Rifenghad become one of the world’s leading manufacturer of drilling up to 50 maintenance free services time such as clean water supply, gas and electrical.

He added that Rifeng products are all over the continent asSweet Home Construction and General Trading Company aimed at reducing complaints about leakages and to improve piping system in the Kitchens and bathroomsto provide customers with more hygienic and secure piping products all the time.

“The Company will be introducing a multi-layer Rifeng Enterprise made products for piping system which are 100% leakage and oxygen blockage free, a trouble-free sanitary and electrical pipes which are light weight, flexible as plastic and strong as metal and excellent corrosion resistant products.RIFENG multi-layer gas piping system is a new generation of pipe that combines the benefits of a plastic and metal pipe, providing high flexibility and toughness as well as high pressure and temperature resistance, overlapped and butt-welded are both available for the aluminum alloy layer that guarantees an entire barrier to the passage of oxygen and light and provides excellent mechanical and chemical properties,” said Teka.

At the same time, Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster,Taban Deng Gai, appreciatedthe Sweet Home and Juba City Mayor for great work in Juba City.

“Constructionof all roads connecting central to the states is first priority. People need to look at the current status of the neighborhood and start paying attention to the future of the neighborhood”Gai said.