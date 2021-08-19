jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 20th, 2021
State gov’t convenes three-day performance review workshop

By Bida Elly David

The Central Equatoria State government on Wednesday started a three-day workshop on general performance review of institutions at the State Legislative Assembly likely to end on Friday.

In an interview withJuba Monitor, the Central Equatoria Governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony said the major aim of the workshop was to launch a monthly government performance review which was quarterly done to assess the performance for the end period of each particular month.

He added that the workshop covered a report presentation by each Institution or Ministry indicating the achievements, challenges encountered and how those challenges were to be addressed.  After each presentation, each institution would be expected to answer cross cutting questions from the general assembly amicably whether being from Ministers or Chairpersons of commissions.

“The idea of this assessment is to bind the government together since their primary objective is to implement the agreement to restore hope and deliver services in the bigger picture of Central Equatoria State,” he added

Emmanuel also condemned the killing of the two Catholic sisters by unidentified gunmen saying those who were involved in killings were against tranquillity and emancipation of the people of South Sudan and that it was terrorism.

He called upon the National Salvation Front (NAS) and SOMA to stick to the cessation of hostilities and be committed to peace.

