State gov’t begins construction of modern maternity hospital

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State government has launched the construction of modern maternity hospital in Luri-Payam of Juba County.

The launch was headed by the State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony in collaboration with state key officials ranging from cabinet ministers and County commissioners.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, Governor Emmanuel said the objective of constructing the hospital was to provide a sustainable environment to women under maternity during birth after conception.

‘’Today the launching of this construction marks a crucial step to build a sustainable environment for women who undergo challenges during birth. This hospital is meant to simplify distance covered by women to the big hospital for maternity help’’ he said.

Furthermore Governor Emmanuel asserted that the project was part of his efforts towards strengthening the health care system across the state for the betterment of the local population to access health services.

‘’This project has been one of my major priorities and efforts made to strengthen the health sector in the State for the common good of the local population to access health services’’ He asserted

However, the State Minister of Health, Nejua Marshal appreciated the leadership of Emmanuel Adil for his thoughtful guidance throughout the initiation of the project and assured the locals of the Government’s political will to deliver social services despite the challenges facing the state.

“I appreciate the leadership of our Governor Emmanuel Adil for having taken a very good initiative to approve and execute this project. The government is enthusiastic to stand with you despite the challenges they go through’’ she said

The commissioner of Juba County Joseph Wani appreciated the initiative carried by the governor of extending social services closer to citizens at local level.