State government disputes UNMISS reports of killing 13 suspects

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State has categorically disputed a UNMISS reports of killing 13 suspects on fire squad in Lakes state since mid-June 2021, a press release statement issued on Tuesday by UNMISS stated.

The caretaker minister of information and communication William Kocji Kerjok Kertim said that the government of Lakes State categorically dismissed UNMISS reports as unfounded and biased.

“Lakes State government would want UNMISS to substantiate it reports now and in the future to avoid misleading opinions and maintain a responsible working relationship with the state government. Lakes State government would invite UNMISS to provide credible information,” the press release read.

In an interview, the caretaker minister of information and communication William Kocji Kerjok Kertim said the government was still asking UN to work in a relationship with the state government to always cooperate with the government.

“The UN is a member of the international community. They were blaming the government of not protecting the lives and properties of innocent civilian and their properties,and this is what the current government of Lakes State is doing,” said William Kocji Kerjok.

The minister of information and communication William Kocji Kerjok said that the government is protecting lives and properties from criminals and now the report is so much contradicting to their blame and to their concerns as the body concerns with human life.

“The current governor is not killing people. The current governor has a capacity of arresting criminals and is scaring away the criminals from road ambushes, raping women as well as scaring away the criminals from continuous revenge killings in this community,” he said.

The minister of information and communication William Kocji Kerjok said,this is the time that the UN and whoever in partnership should cooperate with the government and appreciate the government for bringing peace.

“We are saying,they should work freely in the state without any threat. Such a report is not good,and should not be tolerated. The security situation since the arrival of the governor is calmed. There are no rape cases, no road ambushes,and there is freedom of movement,compare to that time where everyone was like in prison,” said Kerjok.