State authorities urge to open Citizens N0:1 Newspaper

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) call on the State authorities to allow the recent closing media outlets Citizens Number 1 Newspaper and Singata FM Radio in Eastern Equatoria State to operate for the best interest of the citizens in relation to access to information in the country.

For the last one week, Citizens Number One Newspaper and the Singata FM, community radio in Kapoeta town in Eastern Equatoria State was forcefully shut down.

Edmond Yakani, said that this latest development is negative on the freedom of expression and disturbing public access to accurate information on the current moment where accurate information is required from formal media than the informal media such as social media outlets that sometimes foster inaccurate information.

“Restricting freedom of expression at the current moment is not healthy in the facing of the country undergoing a political transition from violence to peace through promoting the culture of honesty and since dialogue around the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. Allowing freedom of expression to prevail currently across the country is a key priority for the promotion of social cohesion for repairing the broken social fabric among the communities of South Sudan due to the ongoing violence across the country. State authorities need to compromise with the media by sorting out differences with the exercise of closing them or threatening journalists,” Yakani said.

He added that dialogue should be the approach for sorting out mistakes committed. CEPO urges the genuine dialogue between the media sector and these State authorities in the face of the implementation of the R-ARCSS. Ownership of R-ARCSS cannot happen if there is a restriction of freedom of expression.

However, when the managing Editor of citizen No1 was called, access to communication return failed upon her promise.