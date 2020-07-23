STANDSTILL Kiir, Machar yet to resolve Olony’s issue

By Nema Juma

The meeting between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar Teny on Tuesday over the appointment of the governor of Upper Nile ended without any resolutions.

President Kiir had earlier told Dr. Riek to nominate another candidate to be appointed as the governor of Upper Nile state after the proposed choice, Gen Johnson Olony was rejected by some communities in the region.

Kiir had already appointed the governors of nine States and the administrators of the three administrative areas.

The appointment of the governor of Upper Nile State which was allocated to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition led by Dr. Riek would complete the final appointment of the governors.

However, the two principals met yesterday to discuss the matter but it ended without any conclusion. It was not immediately clear whether Dr. Riek would nominate another candidate or insist on Olony.

The Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President Dr. Riek said the parties would meet again to continue the discussion on the matter.

“There was no breakthrough, they may meet again to resolve the matter,” Dr. Riek’s Spokesperson told Juba Monitor yesterday.