STANDOFF-Between UN soldiers at Juba Airport

By Nema Juma

A standoff between Ethiopiansoldiers serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) yesterday paralyzed operations at the Juba International Airport.

According to well-placed sources, the standoff came when a contingent that has been serving at the UN was being escorted out of the airport back home and others being received. When contacted for comment, the UNMISS could not be reached while the Ethiopia Embassy did not have information of the airport chaos.

He referred Juba Monitor to the head of security at the UNMISS and the airport authorities could not be accessed.

However, insider privy to the airport operations narrated how the unit had refusedto board the UN plane taking them back home as they exchange words with the incoming colleagues. A near exchange of blows was witnessed but the tension was later defused by some UN officials.

Earlier, reports that circulated through some of the media outlets said fighting erupted at the Juba International Airport among Ethiopian forces serving under United Nations Mission in South Sudan.